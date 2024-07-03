July 3: Day of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Day of Disobedience
Kyiv • UNN
Today, on July 3, servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. In the first hours of the war, the units of anti-aircraft missile troops skillfully shot down enemy targets and prevented the aggressor from establishing control over the Ukrainian sky.
Today, on July 3, servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. The event was launched in 2011 by order of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.
In the first hours of the war, anti-aircraft missile units skillfully shot down enemy targets and prevented the aggressor from establishing control over the Ukrainian sky.
The great merit of the anti-aircraft missile troops is that 2,335 enemy missiles, more than 11,500 drones, 360 airplanes and 326 helicopters have been destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.
Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shoot down enemy equipment and weapons using Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T, SAMP/T, S-300, S-125, Tor, Buk, Wasp and other SAM systems.
On July 3, many countries around the world hold various events to mark the Day of Disobedience.
Civil disobedience is a form of peaceful protest against certain injustices.
The event was founded by the American writer and philosopher Henry Thoreau, who in 1949 proposed the refusal to pay taxes as a form of protest against the injustice of government officials.
One of the most prominent figures who demonstrated civil disobedience is Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.
Today is also World Plastic Bag Free Day. The purpose of this day is to draw public attention to the problem of pollution of the planet with polyethylene and plastic waste, which is almost non-biodegradable.
In June 2021, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law restricting the use of plastic bags in Ukraine.
According to statistics, every year one Ukrainian uses about 500 plastic bags made of polyethylene. That's almost five times more than one resident of the European Union uses.
Today, you can still join the Air Conditioning Thanksgiving.
The first air conditioner was patented in the United States in 1914. In 1961, the Japanese company Toshiba became the first company to launch mass production of an air conditioner that was divided into two units, the louder part of the device was installed outdoors, which made split systems much quieter.
For the average Indian, buying an air conditioner is a higher priority than buying a TV.
An air conditioner is an indispensable appliance in many offices, industrial premises, and apartments.
Due to Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy sector, despite the heat wave, people are asked to limit the use of air conditioners to save energy.
According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Iakinto.
As the persecution of Christians intensified, Yakinto was captured and ordered to sacrifice to pagan gods. He refused, was tortured for a long time, and then starved to death in a dungeon.
Yakiv, Antom, Mykhailo, and Ivan celebrate their name days on July 3.