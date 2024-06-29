SBU Special Forces defeat 8 Russian air defense systems

Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine managed to hit 8 Russian air defense systems, including TOR-M2 and BUK air defense systems. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

SBU Special Forces destroy Russian air defense systems - signed the SBU video.

It is noted that the special forces managed to capture the man:

four TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems;

three Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems;



one "BUK" anti-aircraft missile system.



Recall

During the day , Russia lost 1,070 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion to 541,560 servicemen, according to the Ukrainian military.