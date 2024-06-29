SBU Special Forces defeat 8 Russian air defense systems

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 63127 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 71060 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 92550 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 173767 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 219699 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135557 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363980 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180623 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149029 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197625 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
SBU Special Forces defeat 8 Russian air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30958 views

SBU Special Forces managed to destroy 8 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, including 4 TOR-M2, 3 Pantsyr-S1 and 1 BUK anti-aircraft missile system.

SBU Special Forces defeat 8 Russian air defense systems

Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine managed to hit 8 Russian air defense systems, including TOR-M2 and BUK air defense systems. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

SBU Special Forces destroy Russian air defense systems

- signed the SBU video.

It is noted that the special forces managed to capture the man:

  • four TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems;
  • three Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems;
  • one "BUK" anti-aircraft missile system.

Recall

During the day , Russia lost 1,070 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion to 541,560 servicemen, according to the Ukrainian military.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system
Security Service of Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
