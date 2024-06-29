SBU Special Forces defeat 8 Russian air defense systems
Kyiv • UNN
SBU Special Forces managed to destroy 8 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, including 4 TOR-M2, 3 Pantsyr-S1 and 1 BUK anti-aircraft missile system.
Details
It is noted that the special forces managed to capture the man:
- four TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems;
- three Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems;
- one "BUK" anti-aircraft missile system.
Recall
During the day , Russia lost 1,070 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion to 541,560 servicemen, according to the Ukrainian military.