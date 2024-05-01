Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than a thousand occupants, 5 tanks and 13 artillery systems over the last day

Over the past day, April 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1120 occupants. This is evidenced by the official statistics of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/01/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 469 840 (+1120) people,

tanks - 7312 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14 067 (+21) units,

artillery systems - 12 024 (+13) units,

MLRS - 1053 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 780 (+1) units,

aircraft - 348 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 9538 (+7),

cruise missiles - 2126 (+0),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 16,175 (+33) units,

special equipment - 1980 (+3) unit

Ukrainian Defense Forces defeat two Russian Buk SAMs in Sumy sector