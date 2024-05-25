Guerrillas spotted deployment of air defense systems to airfield in Dzhankoi

The "ATESH" guerrilla movement reported the movement of the "BUK" SAM toward the airfield in the occupied Dzhankoy, UNN reports.

Details

According to ATES, the deployment of additional air defense systems is due to the low efficiency of the Russian air defense system, which cannot cope with modern missiles used by the Armed Forces.

"ATES continues to closely monitor the enemy's activities to ensure effective resistance. Passing on information about the enemy in Crimea is our common front against the aggressor," the statement said.

Invaders evacuate military from Dzhanka and actively restore airfields in the depths of occupied Crimea - "ATESH"