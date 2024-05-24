Invaders evacuate military from Dzhanka and actively restore airfields in the depths of occupied Crimea - "ATESH"

Ukrainian guerrillas in the temporarily occupied Crimea note that Russians have begun evacuating their military from Dzhanka and actively restoring airfields in the depths of the peninsula. This is reported by the guerrilla movement "ATESH", UNN reports .

Movement agents from various units of the Russian armed forces report that the occupiers have begun evacuating some of their personnel from Dzhankoy. At the same time, the restoration and probably modernization of airfields in the depths of Crimea, such as Kirovske near Feodosia and Bagerove near Kerch, has begun at an active pace.

However, despite their best efforts, they will not be able to build closed shelters for their aircraft anytime soon. The reason is complex technological processes, high construction costs, and considerable time, - noted in the underground.

It is noted that the actions of the occupiers indicate a desire to disperse their troops and equipment in Crimea on the eve of new successful attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukrainian guerrillas recorded the unloading of military equipment, including infantry fighting vehicles, tanks and railroad cars with ammunition, at a freight station in Russian-occupied Yevpatoriya.