Drone Army strike units destroyed over one and a half hundred Russian strongholds
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past week, the strike units of the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than 100 Russian occupants and 154 strongholds, including 40 armored vehicles, 133 trucks, 20 tanks, 18 self-propelled artillery pieces, 51 cannons, 1 anti-aircraft gun, 16 radio equipment and 6 multiple rocket launchers.
Over the past week, strike units operating as part of the "Army of Drones" have eliminated more than a hundred Russian occupiers and 154 Russian strongholds. This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
Among the destroyed Russian equipment:
- 40 armored vehicles
- 133 trucks
- 20 tanks
- 18 SAU
- 51 guns
- 1 AIR DEFENSE
- 16 units of radio equipment
- 6 MLRS
UAV strike units are working. And we continue to collect statistics and analyze data. This is how we see which units are really effective in using drones - they should receive more drones
Recall
The Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with a six-missile launcher in the Sumy sector using attack drones.