Drone Army strike units destroyed over one and a half hundred Russian strongholds

Over the past week, strike units operating as part of the "Army of Drones" have eliminated more than a hundred Russian occupiers and 154 Russian strongholds. This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Among the destroyed Russian equipment:

40 armored vehicles

133 trucks

20 tanks

18 SAU

51 guns

1 AIR DEFENSE

16 units of radio equipment

6 MLRS

UAV strike units are working. And we continue to collect statistics and analyze data. This is how we see which units are really effective in using drones - they should receive more drones - Fedorov said.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with a six-missile launcher in the Sumy sector using attack drones.