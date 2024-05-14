ukenru
Drone Army strike units destroyed over one and a half hundred Russian strongholds

Drone Army strike units destroyed over one and a half hundred Russian strongholds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38292 views

Over the past week, the strike units of the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than 100 Russian occupants and 154 strongholds, including 40 armored vehicles, 133 trucks, 20 tanks, 18 self-propelled artillery pieces, 51 cannons, 1 anti-aircraft gun, 16 radio equipment and 6 multiple rocket launchers.

Over the past week, strike units operating as part of the "Army of Drones" have eliminated more than a hundred Russian occupiers and 154 Russian strongholds. This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details 

Among the destroyed Russian equipment:

  • 40 armored vehicles
  • 133 trucks 
  • 20 tanks
  • 18 SAU
  • 51 guns
  • 1 AIR DEFENSE
  • 16 units of radio equipment
  • 6 MLRS

Ground Forces showed how the Defense Forces destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment13.05.24, 14:00 • 36389 views

Image

UAV strike units are working. And we continue to collect statistics and analyze data. This is how we see which units are really effective in using drones - they should receive more drones 

- Fedorov said. 

Recall

The Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with a six-missile launcher in the Sumy sector using attack drones.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

