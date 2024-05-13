Ground Forces showed how the Defense Forces destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment

The Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how the Ukrainian military destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment at once, UNN reports .

The 63rd Brigade destroyed 10 pieces of enemy equipment at once with the assistance of attached units and combat sworn brothers from the 60th Brigade, - signed the video of the Land Forces in the Telegram channel.

Addendum

The 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the downing of a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter worth $16 million.