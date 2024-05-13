Ground Forces showed how the Defense Forces destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian soldiers from the 60th and 63rd Brigades destroyed 10 pieces of occupiers' equipment on the move.
The Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how the Ukrainian military destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment at once, UNN reports .
The 63rd Brigade destroyed 10 pieces of enemy equipment at once with the assistance of attached units and combat sworn brothers from the 60th Brigade,
Addendum
The 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the downing of a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter worth $16 million.