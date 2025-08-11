Over 20 men avoided mobilization with the help of forged documents: details of the special operation "Guardian"

Law enforcement agencies, as part of the special operation "Guardian," have notified 27 men of suspicion, accusing them of evading mobilization using forged medical documents. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The third stage of the special operation "Guardian" was conducted under the coordination of the Office of the Prosecutor General, jointly with units of the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), and the internal security of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

27 individuals received suspicions for using forged medical documents to obtain exemption from service or deferment of mobilization. The investigation established that the perpetrators submitted certificates to military units about allegedly serious illnesses or disabilities of relatives requiring constant care, or about their own unsuitability for service.

However, the medical documentation was completely fictitious, and data on visits to doctors were absent. Cases of intentional self-mutilation were also established.

More than 60 searches were conducted in the city of Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. Law enforcement officers found and seized forged certificates, medical documentation, and other evidence of the use of fake documents to evade military service.

Territorial recruitment and social support centers received the necessary information to verify the validity of the granted deferments. Investigative actions are underway regarding the detainees, and they have been notified of suspicions under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 4 of Article 409 (Evasion of military service through self-mutilation or otherwise);

Article 336 (Evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period, for military service by conscription of reservists during a special period);

Article 358 (Forgery of documents, seals, stamps, and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps);

Part 3 of Article 190 (Fraud).

The detainees face up to 10 years in prison.

Recall

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for declaring unfitness for service for money. An official of the Military Medical Commission (VLC) and a local resident were notified of suspicion, and about 70,000 US dollars were seized.