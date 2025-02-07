17 organizers of mobilization evasion schemes exposed in different regions of Ukraine

The Security Service and the National Police eliminated new schemes for evading mobilization. As a result of complex measures in different regions of Ukraine, 17 organizers of the schemes were detained. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The defendants reportedly sold fictitious medical certificates of disability or smuggled evaders abroad bypassing checkpoints. The cost of such “services” was up to 14 thousand US dollars.

For example, in Donetsk region, a local dealer was detained who was selling fugitives electronic escape maps to the European Union through the so-called “green card.” In particular, the “route” ran through forest trails and water bodies on the border with a neighboring EU country.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, an official of the district TCC and the head of the local military medical commission were detained for selling fake medical certificates of unfitness. They also involved an accomplice who was looking for clients.

In Zakarpattia, Rakhiv district, a dealer was detained who outfitted fugitives in diving suits and smuggled them across the border river to the EU.

In Uzhhorod, 3 drivers of international flights were detained for hiding conscripts in the cab of trucks and taking them abroad.

According to the information, another 7 defendants were exposed in Khust district of the region, including officials of medical institutions and a lawyer. They sold fictitious medical reports to “write off” potential recruits from the military register for health reasons.

According to the SBU, a former medical worker and his accomplice were detained in Cherkasy. The head of a pharmaceutical company and his assistant were issuing fake certificates of serious illness for tax evaders.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of being suspected of crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

