17 organizers of mobilization evasion schemes exposed in different regions of Ukraine

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
17 organizers of mobilization evasion schemes exposed in different regions of Ukraine

17 organizers of mobilization evasion schemes exposed in different regions of Ukraine

 31544 views

In different regions of Ukraine, 17 organizers of draft evasion schemes were detained. Among the detainees are doctors, officials, and carriers who helped transport conscripts abroad for $14,000.

The Security Service and the National Police eliminated new schemes for evading mobilization. As a result of complex measures in different regions of Ukraine, 17 organizers of the schemes were detained. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details [1

The defendants reportedly sold fictitious medical certificates of disability or smuggled evaders abroad bypassing checkpoints. The cost of such “services” was up to 14 thousand US dollars.

For example, in Donetsk region, a local dealer was detained who was selling fugitives electronic escape maps to the European Union through the so-called “green card.” In particular, the “route” ran through forest trails and water bodies on the border with a neighboring EU country.

Khmelnytskyi: SBU detains Russian agent preparing terrorist attack near units of the Defense Forces07.02.25, 10:36 • 30128 views

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, an official of the district TCC and the head of the local military medical commission were detained for selling fake medical certificates of unfitness. They also involved an accomplice who was looking for clients.

In Zakarpattia, Rakhiv district, a dealer was detained who outfitted fugitives in diving suits and smuggled them across the border river to the EU.

In Uzhhorod, 3 drivers of international flights were detained for hiding conscripts in the cab of trucks and taking them abroad.

According to the information, another 7 defendants were exposed in Khust district of the region, including officials of medical institutions and a lawyer. They sold fictitious medical reports to “write off” potential recruits from the military register for health reasons.

According to the SBU, a former medical worker and his accomplice were detained in Cherkasy. The head of a pharmaceutical company and his assistant were issuing fake certificates of serious illness for tax evaders.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of being suspected of crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Official and two doctors detained in Vinnytsia: suspected of helping fugitives07.02.25, 15:56 • 29437 views

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

