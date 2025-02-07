Khmelnytskyi: SBU detains Russian agent preparing terrorist attack near units of the Defense Forces

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54419 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100884 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104423 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121375 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101751 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128119 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103386 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113268 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161404 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105244 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101521 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 81615 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110200 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104580 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121375 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161404 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151613 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183770 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104580 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110200 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137966 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139729 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167554 views
Actual
Khmelnytskyi: SBU detains Russian agent preparing terrorist attack near units of the Defense Forces

Khmelnytskyi: SBU detains Russian agent preparing terrorist attack near units of the Defense Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30129 views

In Khmelnytsky, the SBU detained a 32-year-old drug addicted Russian agent who was collecting data on military facilities for a terrorist attack. The detainee faces life imprisonment for high treason under martial law.

A Russian agent who was preparing a terrorist attack near the units of the Defense Forces on the order of Russian special services was detained in Khmelnytsky, the Security Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

The SBU prevented a terrorist attack that Russian special services were preparing in Khmelnytskyi. SBU detained a Russian agent who planned to plant explosives near the base points of the Defense Forces in the city

- the SBU reported on social media.

According to the special service, the defendant received the relevant task remotely from his Russian handler earlier this year.

According to the SBU, the enemy's priority targets were reserve command posts and locations of the Armed Forces and National Guard units.

The agent, according to the SBU, walked around the territory, recorded geolocations, and looked for places to plant explosives. After identifying the object, he analyzed the perimeter for "convenient" points for placing an improvised explosive device (IED). Then he passed the coordinates to the Russian curator for approval, waiting for instructions on how to make an IED with a remote activation mechanism via phone, the special service said.

The SBU was proactive and detained the agent during additional reconnaissance near a military facility where the occupiers were planning a terrorist attack.

His cell phone with an anonymous chat room where he was communicating with a Russian special service was seized.

According to the investigation, the agent was a 32-year-old drug addict who came to the attention of the occupiers while looking for quick money on Telegram for a "dose".

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law), Part 3 of Article 114-2 (dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. He is in custody and faces life imprisonment.

SBU on terrorist attacks committed by recruited agents: the enemy blows up perpetrators remotely05.02.25, 17:46 • 29422 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

Contact us about advertising