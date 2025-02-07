Khmelnytskyi: SBU detains Russian agent preparing terrorist attack near units of the Defense Forces

A Russian agent who was preparing a terrorist attack near the units of the Defense Forces on the order of Russian special services was detained in Khmelnytsky, the Security Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

The SBU prevented a terrorist attack that Russian special services were preparing in Khmelnytskyi. SBU detained a Russian agent who planned to plant explosives near the base points of the Defense Forces in the city - the SBU reported on social media.

According to the special service, the defendant received the relevant task remotely from his Russian handler earlier this year.

According to the SBU, the enemy's priority targets were reserve command posts and locations of the Armed Forces and National Guard units.

The agent, according to the SBU, walked around the territory, recorded geolocations, and looked for places to plant explosives. After identifying the object, he analyzed the perimeter for "convenient" points for placing an improvised explosive device (IED). Then he passed the coordinates to the Russian curator for approval, waiting for instructions on how to make an IED with a remote activation mechanism via phone, the special service said.

The SBU was proactive and detained the agent during additional reconnaissance near a military facility where the occupiers were planning a terrorist attack.

His cell phone with an anonymous chat room where he was communicating with a Russian special service was seized.

According to the investigation, the agent was a 32-year-old drug addict who came to the attention of the occupiers while looking for quick money on Telegram for a "dose".

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law), Part 3 of Article 114-2 (dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. He is in custody and faces life imprisonment.

