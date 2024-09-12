Explosions reported in Khmelnytsky region amid air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
Sounds of explosions are heard in Khmelnytsky region. An air alert is declared in the region, and the Air Force reports hostile drones over three regions of Ukraine.
The sounds of explosions were reported in Khmelnytsky region, and an air alert was declared in the region, UNN reports.
Details
"Sounds of explosions can be heard in Khmelnytsky region," Suspilne reports.
The region is currently on air alert.
Hostile drones spotted over three regions - Air Force12.09.24, 10:05 • 22971 view