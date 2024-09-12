Hostile drones spotted over three regions - Air Force

The movement of enemy drones was recorded in three regions of Ukraine - Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

UAVs reportedly continue to move:

In the south of Zhytomyr region, heading northwest.

In the north of the Cherkasy region on a southwestern course.

In the east of Kirovohrad region, heading west.

