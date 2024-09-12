Hostile drones spotted over three regions - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
Hostile UAVs were spotted moving in three regions of Ukraine. The UAVs are heading northwest in Zhytomyr, southwest in Cherkasy, and west in Kirovohrad regions.
The movement of enemy drones was recorded in three regions of Ukraine - Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
UAVs reportedly continue to move:
- In the south of Zhytomyr region, heading northwest.
- In the north of the Cherkasy region on a southwestern course.
- In the east of Kirovohrad region, heading west.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 64 “shaheds” and 5 missiles: Defense forces shoot down 44 UAVs12.09.24, 09:24 • 15460 views