Russia attacked Ukraine with 64 “shaheds” and 5 missiles: Defense forces shoot down 44 UAVs

As of 9 a.m. Thursday morning, the Defense Forces had shot down 44 attack UAVs out of 64 launched by the Russian army on the night of September 12. Three enemy drones flew back to Russia, while four more were lost in Ukraine. The Russian army also attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one X-59/69 guided missile and two X-22/32 cruise missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on the night of September 12, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 69 enemy air attack vehicles (as of 9:00 a.m.). The invaders attacked Chernihiv region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Kursk region and one X-59/69 guided missile from Bryansk region, two X-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of Zmeinyi Island), 64 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea).

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. As a result of the air combat, 44 attack UAVs were shot down - the Air Force said.

Three enemy drones flew back to Russia, and four more were lost locally on the territory of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received).

As of 9:00 a.m., four attack UAVs remain in Ukrainian airspace, combat operations are underway, the Ukrainian Armed Forces added.

Thanks to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, most of the enemy missiles did not reach their intended targets.

The air defense system operated in Kyiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions.