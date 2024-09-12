Russia attacked Ukraine with 64 “shaheds” and 5 missiles: Defense forces shoot down 44 UAVs

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118709 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121322 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197905 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153276 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152747 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142875 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198110 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112420 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186844 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105086 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 10440 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149771 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149019 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153102 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144037 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 64 “shaheds” and 5 missiles: Defense forces shoot down 44 UAVs

Russia attacked Ukraine with 64 “shaheds” and 5 missiles: Defense forces shoot down 44 UAVs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15461 views

Ukraine's defense forces repelled a large-scale Russian air attack, destroying 44 of 64 attack UAVs. In addition to drones, the enemy used 5 missiles of various types.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday morning, the Defense Forces had shot down 44 attack UAVs out of 64 launched by the Russian army on the night of September 12. Three enemy drones flew back to Russia, while four more were lost in Ukraine. The Russian army also attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one X-59/69 guided missile and two X-22/32 cruise missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports

Details

Reportedly, on the night of September 12, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 69 enemy air attack vehicles (as of 9:00 a.m.). The invaders attacked Chernihiv region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Kursk region and one X-59/69 guided missile from Bryansk region, two X-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of Zmeinyi Island), 64 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea).

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. As a result of the air combat, 44 attack UAVs were shot down

- the Air Force said. 

Three enemy drones flew back to Russia, and four more were lost locally on the territory of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received).

As of 9:00 a.m., four attack UAVs remain in Ukrainian airspace, combat operations are underway, the Ukrainian Armed Forces added. 

Thanks to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, most of the enemy missiles did not reach their intended targets.

The air defense system operated in Kyiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions.

Image
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

