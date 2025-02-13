In Khmelnytskyi, a man commits suicide during the preliminary medical examination

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7582 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51145 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75072 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106314 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76562 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101122 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153581 views

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110324 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89354 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56725 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86155 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46062 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106314 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117768 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153581 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144214 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176549 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46062 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86155 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134367 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136266 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164507 views
Actual
In Khmelnytskyi, a man commits suicide during the preliminary medical examination

In Khmelnytskyi, a man commits suicide during the preliminary medical examination

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29133 views

During the military medical examination in Khmelnytsky TCC, the man committed suicide. Despite the first aid provided, he died on the way to the hospital due to severe bleeding.

A man committed suicide in the Khmelnytsky SCC while undergoing a military medical examination.  This was reported by the press service of the Khmelnytsky Regional MCC and JV, UNN reports.

Today, during the inspection of military registration documents, a citizen of Ukraine was brought to the territorial center of recruitment and social support in Khmelnytsky to update his credentials and undergo a military medical commission to determine the degree of fitness for military service, who was wanted for violation of military registration . During the military medical commission, he committed suicidal acts against himself

- the statement said.

As noted, the man was immediately given first aid and an ambulance was called. However, due to severe bleeding, he died on the way to the medical facility.

Investigative actions are currently underway. No physical or psychological violence was used against the conscript 

- the press service reports.

Recall 

On February 12, a 35-year-old man was detained in Kharkiv for attacking a TCC employee with a knife. The suspect was charged with attempted premeditated murder in connection with the performance of official duties.

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
kharkivKharkiv

