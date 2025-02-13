In Khmelnytskyi, a man commits suicide during the preliminary medical examination

A man committed suicide in the Khmelnytsky SCC while undergoing a military medical examination. This was reported by the press service of the Khmelnytsky Regional MCC and JV, UNN reports.

Today, during the inspection of military registration documents, a citizen of Ukraine was brought to the territorial center of recruitment and social support in Khmelnytsky to update his credentials and undergo a military medical commission to determine the degree of fitness for military service, who was wanted for violation of military registration . During the military medical commission, he committed suicidal acts against himself - the statement said.

As noted, the man was immediately given first aid and an ambulance was called. However, due to severe bleeding, he died on the way to the medical facility.

Investigative actions are currently underway. No physical or psychological violence was used against the conscript - the press service reports.

On February 12, a 35-year-old man was detained in Kharkiv for attacking a TCC employee with a knife. The suspect was charged with attempted premeditated murder in connection with the performance of official duties.