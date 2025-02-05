An explosion occurred near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi, the circumstances are being investigated - police

An explosion occurred near the local shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi, the National Police confirmed on Wednesday, indicating that police are establishing the circumstances, UNN reports.

Today, on February 5, at about 13:00, an explosion occurred in Kamianets-Podilskyi near the local shopping center. Causes and circumstances of the explosion are under investigation - the police said.

Currently, as noted, "all emergency services, a forensic laboratory and an investigative team of the Khmelnytsky Oblast Police are working at the scene.

The details will be announced later.

Previously

An explosion was reported in the area of the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi.