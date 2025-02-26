He rewarded himself: the director of a municipal institution will be tried in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

The director of a municipal institution of the Kamianets-Podilskyi City Council will be tried for granting himself bonuses and allowances. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Khmelnytsky region, UNN reports.

Prosecutors of the Kamianets-Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office sent to court an indictment against the director of one of the municipal institutions of the city council on the fact of misappropriation of another's property by abuse of office (Part 2, Part 3 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

It was established that for several years the official had been appointing bonuses and allowances to himself and to the employees of the municipal institution's management without any approval from a higher authority.

His actions caused damage to the local budget in the amount of over UAH 100 thousand.

He has now reimbursed the funds.

Recall

A former official of the State Treasury in Poltava region is suspected of making false declarations. According to the investigation, he failed to disclose more than UAH 95 million in his 2023 declaration.