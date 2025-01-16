Newborn baby found in Khmelnytskyi landfill: proceedings opened

In Khmelnytsky, a newborn baby was left in a garbage dump, police identified the woman who gave birth, the Main Department of the National Police in Khmelnytsky region reported, UNN reports.

Yesterday, on January 15, at about 19:50, concerned passers-by reported to the police that a newborn baby had been found near garbage cans on Ternopilska Street.

Law enforcers identified the woman in labor.

"It was a 36-year-old local resident who, having given birth to a boy at home, wrapped the child in a towel and took him outside in a plastic bag," the police said.

"The ambulance, as indicated, took the newborn to the intensive care unit of the Khmelnytsky City Children's Hospital. The mother was also hospitalized.

Investigators of the Khmelnytsky District Police Department opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 2 of Art. 135 (leaving in danger) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

