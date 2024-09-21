In Poland, an 18-year-old Ukrainian woman threw her newborn child into a trash can

The body of a dead one-day-old baby was found in a trash can at a bus stop in the Polish city of Brzeziny. It is already known that the 18-year-old Ukrainian woman gave birth to a live child. The woman was accused of infanticide, UNN reports with reference to inpoland.

On Monday, September 16, a passenger waiting for a bus found the body of a newborn baby in a trash can at a bus stop.

According to the Minsk-Mazowiecki District Prosecutor's Office, a young Ukrainian woman gave birth to a child in a worker's hostel between a room and a bathroom. An autopsy revealed that the child was born alive, at 37 weeks of pregnancy. After giving birth, the mother suffered a hemorrhage. On the way to the hospital, she wrapped the baby in a plastic bag and threw it in the trash.

In addition to the child's mother, police detained three other people: the 18-year-old girl's sister, her boyfriend, and the girls' cousin. All the detainees are under the age of 20. They interfered with the investigation by washing away traces of blood, cleaning the mattress, and denying information about the birth. Law enforcement officials banned them from leaving the country.

The woman claims that she did not know she was pregnant. Forensic experts have not yet determined what exactly caused the newborn's death. Currently, they do not rule out infection, bleeding, or a cold.

Currently, the Ukrainians have been charged with infanticide, but after a psychiatric examination, the qualification of the act may change.

