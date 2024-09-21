In Poland, an 18-year-old Ukrainian woman threw her newborn child into a trash can

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107355 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111700 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180925 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144768 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147407 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140602 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189162 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112220 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178957 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104825 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 41196 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 99079 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 69784 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 43043 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 60521 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180942 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189168 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178963 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206153 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194872 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145666 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145273 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149690 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140875 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157528 views
Actual
In Poland, an 18-year-old Ukrainian woman threw her newborn child into a trash can

In Poland, an 18-year-old Ukrainian woman threw her newborn child into a trash can

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21477 views

In the Polish city of Brzeziny, the body of a newborn baby was found in a trash can. An 18-year-old Ukrainian woman was charged with infanticide, and she claims that she did not know she was pregnant.

The body of a dead one-day-old baby was found in a trash can at a bus stop in the Polish city of Brzeziny. It is already known that the 18-year-old Ukrainian woman gave birth to a live child. The woman was accused of infanticide, UNN reports with reference to inpoland.

Details

On Monday, September 16, a passenger waiting for a bus found the body of a newborn baby in a trash can at a bus stop.

According to the Minsk-Mazowiecki District Prosecutor's Office, a young Ukrainian woman gave birth to a child in a worker's hostel between a room and a bathroom. An autopsy revealed that the child was born alive, at 37 weeks of pregnancy. After giving birth, the mother suffered a hemorrhage. On the way to the hospital, she wrapped the baby in a plastic bag and threw it in the trash.

In addition to the child's mother, police detained three other people: the 18-year-old girl's sister, her boyfriend, and the girls' cousin. All the detainees are under the age of 20. They interfered with the investigation by washing away traces of blood, cleaning the mattress, and denying information about the birth. Law enforcement officials banned them from leaving the country.

The woman claims that she did not know she was pregnant. Forensic experts have not yet determined what exactly caused the newborn's death. Currently, they do not rule out infection, bleeding, or a cold.

Currently, the Ukrainians have been charged with infanticide, but after a psychiatric examination, the qualification of the act may change.

Ukrainian dies after falling from a 4th floor window in Poland24.05.24, 08:47 • 22850 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising