Ukrainian dies after falling from a 4th floor window in Poland

In the Polish city of Kalisz, a 41-year-old Ukrainian citizen died after falling out of a fourth-floor apartment window, wnp.pl reported, UNN reported.

Details

Two people have been detained in the case, Maciej Meler, a spokesman for the district prosecutor's office in Ostrów-Wielkopolski, told RIA on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after 8 p.m. in one of the neighborhoods on Adam Asnyk Street in Kalisz. Rescuers were informed that a man had fallen out of a fourth-floor window. Rescuers tried to resuscitate the victim, but he died.

The incident was reported to the prosecutor's office, which launched an investigation. Two men aged 37 and 45 were detained in the case.

