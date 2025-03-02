Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an attack by an enemy drone in the village of Pyrohivtsi, Khmelnytsky district, 9 residential buildings were damaged. A 74-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.
The enemy fired on Khmelnytsky region, as a result of which a civilian was injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
On the night of March 2, an enemy drone attack took place in Khmelnytsky district, particularly in the village of Pyrohivtsi, causing destruction and fire on the territory of a private household. The fire was extinguished by rescuers, but the blast wave damaged several buildings. Nine residential buildings were damaged.
Unfortunately, the attack resulted in the injury of a woman born in 1949, who was hospitalized.
Law enforcement and rescue services continue to work at the scene to establish all the circumstances of the incident.
