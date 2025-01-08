SBU detains FSB saboteurs who blew up a railroad track in front of a train

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 53894 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148569 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128058 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135628 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134403 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110782 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164560 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104481 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131273 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130106 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 40632 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100299 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102536 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171780 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164566 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192288 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181489 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130107 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131274 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143082 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134688 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151859 views
Actual
SBU detains FSB saboteurs who blew up a railroad track in front of a train

SBU detains FSB saboteurs who blew up a railroad track in front of a train

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30518 views

Two local residents blew up a railroad track while a freight train was in motion on the orders of the FSB. Law enforcement detained the attackers within hours and they face life imprisonment.

Law enforcers caught an FSB sabotage group in Khmelnytskyi region. Two attackers blew up a track on a local railroad section along which a freight train was moving. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Details

The saboteurs made a remote-controlled improvised explosive device, which was filled with TNT and plastid. The finished explosive was placed under the railroad tracks and activated when a locomotive approached. For "reporting" to the occupiers, their accomplices recorded the undermining of the track on a phone camera.

According to the SBU, no one was injured in the incident. The driver managed to stop the train in time, and after repairing the railroad track, the train with the cargo continued to its destination.

Law enforcement officers detained both criminals in a matter of hours in hot pursuit. While fleeing the scene, the suspects changed cars and got into another one to hide the traces of the crime. However, this did not help them. During the search, SBU officers seized explosives and cell phones with evidence of sabotage.

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed an FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) agent network that was spying on volunteers in three cities07.01.25, 11:21 • 27919 views

The saboteurs were two residents of Khmelnytsky region aged 28 and 29. One of them is a drug addict, the other is a deserter who left his military unit without permission and was hiding.

Both young men came to the attention of the FSB when they were looking for "easy" money on thematic Telegram channels. However, instead of the promised money from Russia, the defendants received suspicion from the SBU investigators under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

Contact us about advertising