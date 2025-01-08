SBU detains FSB saboteurs who blew up a railroad track in front of a train

Law enforcers caught an FSB sabotage group in Khmelnytskyi region. Two attackers blew up a track on a local railroad section along which a freight train was moving. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Details

The saboteurs made a remote-controlled improvised explosive device, which was filled with TNT and plastid. The finished explosive was placed under the railroad tracks and activated when a locomotive approached. For "reporting" to the occupiers, their accomplices recorded the undermining of the track on a phone camera.

According to the SBU, no one was injured in the incident. The driver managed to stop the train in time, and after repairing the railroad track, the train with the cargo continued to its destination.

Law enforcement officers detained both criminals in a matter of hours in hot pursuit. While fleeing the scene, the suspects changed cars and got into another one to hide the traces of the crime. However, this did not help them. During the search, SBU officers seized explosives and cell phones with evidence of sabotage.

The saboteurs were two residents of Khmelnytsky region aged 28 and 29. One of them is a drug addict, the other is a deserter who left his military unit without permission and was hiding.

Both young men came to the attention of the FSB when they were looking for "easy" money on thematic Telegram channels. However, instead of the promised money from Russia, the defendants received suspicion from the SBU investigators under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.