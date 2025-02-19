Schools in Khmelnytsky region go remote due to SARS outbreak

In Khmelnytsky region, due to the high incidence of influenza and ARVI, all educational institutions, except kindergartens, are switching to distance learning, and the quarantine will last from February 20 to 28, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA Serhiy Tyurin said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to him, this decision was made today during an extraordinary meeting of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies.

