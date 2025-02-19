ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Schools in Khmelnytsky region go remote due to SARS outbreak

Schools in Khmelnytsky region go remote due to SARS outbreak

Kyiv  •  UNN

Due to the high incidence of influenza and ARVI, all educational institutions in Khmelnytsky Oblast are switching to distance learning. The quarantine will last from 20 to 28 February 2025, except for preschools.

In Khmelnytsky region, due to the high incidence of influenza and ARVI, all educational institutions, except kindergartens, are switching to distance learning, and the quarantine will last from February 20 to 28, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA Serhiy Tyurin said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Educational institutions of the region are switching to distance learning. Due to the high incidence of influenza and ARVI among children, as well as in order to prevent further spread of the disease, prevent the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the aggravation of the epidemic situation in the region, all educational institutions of Khmelnytskyi region, except for preschool education institutions, will switch to distance learning from February 20 to 28, 2025

- wrote Tyurin.

According to him, this decision was made today during an extraordinary meeting of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

COVID-19Health
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

