Air defense forces destroy enemy “Shahed” in Khmelnytskyi region

In Khmelnytsky region, air defense forces destroyed 1 enemy UAV of the "Shahed" type. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytsky RSA (RMA) Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.

"Today, during the "Air Alert" signal, our air defense forces destroyed 1 enemy UAV of the "Shahed" type. As of this hour, there have been no reports of injuries, deaths or damage," Tyurin wrote.

At 17:20, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that an enemy attack UAV was moving toward Starokostiantyniv from the northeast.

Addendum

A triple missile strike on a residential area on the outskirts of Chernihiv has destroyed several houses. It is already known about one dead person. There are some wounded.