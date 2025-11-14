Former Spanish football boss Rubiales pelted with eggs during book presentation

Former head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, was pelted with eggs during a book presentation. The attacker was allegedly Rubiales' uncle. This was reported by RTVE, according to UNN.

Luis Rubiales, former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), was the victim of an attempted attack when a man threw two eggs at him during the presentation of his book this Thursday in Madrid. The attacker was arrested and, according to media reports, is likely Rubiales' biological uncle. - the publication writes.

Reportedly, an unknown man burst into the event, and with shouts of "scoundrel" threw two eggs at Rubiales, which he dodged. The attacker was detained and removed from the room, after which the event continued without further incident.

The video shows Rubiales lunging at the attacker but being stopped by those present in the hall.

"Fortunately, they stopped me. I don't know if he had a weapon or anything like that. I saw a pregnant woman with two small children. I thought about the children. If I had grabbed him, we would be in a completely different situation now. I was scared. They are my friends. We all grew up together, and I was very scared. I don't care if they throw eggs at me." - said Rubiales.

Later, journalists reported that the attacker was a relative of Rubiales. Rubiales was initially surprised but immediately added that it was a "shame" that his family was "divided."

Recall

In Spain, former head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, was convicted of sexual assault against Women's World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso. During the awards ceremony, he kissed the girl without her consent.