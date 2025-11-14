Former Spanish football boss Rubiales pelted with eggs during book presentation

$42.060.03
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
04:09 PM • 20607 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 20604 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 19334 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 17912 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 15193 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 34947 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 28334 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 51345 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30942 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - Opendatabot
Ihnat spoke about "Zircon" in the sky over Sumy region
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 28335 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 51345 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 280503 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Ihor Klymenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
China
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
Technology
Starlink
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat

Former Spanish football boss Rubiales pelted with eggs during book presentation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1436 views

Former head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, was pelted with eggs during a book presentation in Madrid. The attacker was allegedly his uncle, who shouted "scoundrel."

Former Spanish football boss Rubiales pelted with eggs during book presentation

Former head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, was pelted with eggs during a book presentation. The attacker was allegedly Rubiales' uncle. This was reported by RTVE, according to UNN.

Luis Rubiales, former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), was the victim of an attempted attack when a man threw two eggs at him during the presentation of his book this Thursday in Madrid. The attacker was arrested and, according to media reports, is likely Rubiales' biological uncle.

- the publication writes.

Reportedly, an unknown man burst into the event, and with shouts of "scoundrel" threw two eggs at Rubiales, which he dodged. The attacker was detained and removed from the room, after which the event continued without further incident.

The video shows Rubiales lunging at the attacker but being stopped by those present in the hall.

"Fortunately, they stopped me. I don't know if he had a weapon or anything like that. I saw a pregnant woman with two small children. I thought about the children. If I had grabbed him, we would be in a completely different situation now. I was scared. They are my friends. We all grew up together, and I was very scared. I don't care if they throw eggs at me."

- said Rubiales.

Later, journalists reported that the attacker was a relative of Rubiales. Rubiales was initially surprised but immediately added that it was a "shame" that his family was "divided."

Recall

In Spain, former head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, was convicted of sexual assault against Women's World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso. During the awards ceremony, he kissed the girl without her consent.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Skirmishes
Spain
Madrid