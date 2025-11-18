Zelenskyy in Madrid awarded the Order of Princess Olga to the director of the Spanish Foundation for assistance to Ukraine

During his official visit to Spain, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the director of the Santa Clara Monastery Foundation, Sister María Lucía Caram Padilla, and presented her with a state award for her significant support of Ukraine. The Foundation provided critical humanitarian and medical aid. The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The President noted the unprecedented dedication of Sister María Lucía, who has visited Ukraine on humanitarian missions more than 40 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Sister María Lucía Caram Padilla, director of the Santa Clara Monastery Foundation, has been in Ukraine since the very beginning of Russian aggression more than 40 times. Each time with prayer, with support for our wounded soldiers, with humanitarian aid for people – said Zelenskyy.

The President awarded Sister María Lucía the Order of Princess Olga, III degree, and expressed gratitude to everyone who helps Ukraine: "We will always be grateful to everyone who does not stand aside from our struggle and helps Ukraine protect people: spiritual leaders, public figures, politicians, entrepreneurs. Thank you!".

