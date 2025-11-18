Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI of Spain at the royal residence of Zarzuela, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Spain for its sincere support of Ukraine during the fight against Russian aggression – for military assistance and a warm attitude towards Ukrainians who found temporary refuge in this country.

Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Spain for meetings aimed at strengthening aid and bringing the end of the war closer. Tomorrow he will have meetings in Turkey, where he will propose developed solutions and work on resuming prisoner exchanges.