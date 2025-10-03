Protests in Europe: transport blockades and shop destruction after Gaza flotilla interception

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 8060 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14258 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 12971 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 14708 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 14117 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 13932 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 17791 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30568 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52435 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42954 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.7m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
The US is pressuring Greece to sell some Mirage fighters to Ukraine through the PURL mechanismOctober 3, 01:14 AM • 13067 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - ReutersOctober 3, 01:34 AM • 21673 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 16864 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25776 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 7638 views
Publications
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 8060 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14258 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25841 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 43142 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 51127 views
Actual people
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Nicole Kidman
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 7750 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 23806 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 66972 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 74692 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 55359 views
Actual
Financial Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59

Protests in Europe: transport blockades and shop destruction after Gaza flotilla interception

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

Thousands of protesters in European cities took to the streets after Israel intercepted a humanitarian flotilla. In Barcelona, shop windows were smashed, and in Italy, universities were blockaded, drawing criticism from the Minister of Defense.

Protests in Europe: transport blockades and shop destruction after Gaza flotilla interception

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of European cities on Thursday after Israel intercepted a humanitarian flotilla carrying aid to the Gaza Strip. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Israel faced international condemnation after approximately 44 vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, Marinette, which were moving through the Mediterranean Sea, were intercepted this Friday by IDF military personnel.

Thousands of people held demonstrations in various European cities, including Madrid, Rome, and Brussels, to protest Israel's interception of the humanitarian aid flotilla.

In Barcelona, protesters smashed or spray-painted anti-Israeli slogans on storefronts of shops and restaurants, including the Starbucks coffee chain, the Burger King hamburger franchise, and the Carrefour supermarket chain.

Riots and police repression occurred in Madrid, where thousands of people marched in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Italy, young people blocked universities in a number of cities, including Milan's Statale and Rome's La Sapienza.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto criticized the disorder caused by some protesters.

Does anyone really believe that blocking a station, airport, highway, or destroying a store in Italy will bring relief to the Palestinian people?

- the official wrote on his X profile.

According to Belgian media reports, several thousand people gathered in Brussels yesterday to condemn the interception of the humanitarian flotilla by the Israeli Navy.

Some unfurled a banner reading "Let's sail to Gaza and break the blockade."

In The Hague, Netherlands, several hundred protesters gathered in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Later, the demonstrators marched to the city's Central Station.

Recall

Israeli warships stopped a flotilla of 44 vessels heading to Gaza, 112 km off the coast.

The chiefs of staff of the armed forces of EU member states will meet after the tanker detention.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
charity
Starbucks
Rome
Brussels
Italy
Madrid
Gaza Strip