Protests in Europe: transport blockades and shop destruction after Gaza flotilla interception

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of European cities on Thursday after Israel intercepted a humanitarian flotilla carrying aid to the Gaza Strip. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Israel faced international condemnation after approximately 44 vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, Marinette, which were moving through the Mediterranean Sea, were intercepted this Friday by IDF military personnel.

Thousands of people held demonstrations in various European cities, including Madrid, Rome, and Brussels, to protest Israel's interception of the humanitarian aid flotilla.

In Barcelona, protesters smashed or spray-painted anti-Israeli slogans on storefronts of shops and restaurants, including the Starbucks coffee chain, the Burger King hamburger franchise, and the Carrefour supermarket chain.

Riots and police repression occurred in Madrid, where thousands of people marched in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Italy, young people blocked universities in a number of cities, including Milan's Statale and Rome's La Sapienza.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto criticized the disorder caused by some protesters.

Does anyone really believe that blocking a station, airport, highway, or destroying a store in Italy will bring relief to the Palestinian people? - the official wrote on his X profile.

According to Belgian media reports, several thousand people gathered in Brussels yesterday to condemn the interception of the humanitarian flotilla by the Israeli Navy.

Some unfurled a banner reading "Let's sail to Gaza and break the blockade."

In The Hague, Netherlands, several hundred protesters gathered in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Later, the demonstrators marched to the city's Central Station.

Recall

Israeli warships stopped a flotilla of 44 vessels heading to Gaza, 112 km off the coast.

The chiefs of staff of the armed forces of EU member states will meet after the tanker detention.