Oil continues to rise after Russian refineries were hit

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 6832 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 8610 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
01:55 AM • 13554 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 21503 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 45859 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 67981 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 102706 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 85365 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 83640 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46404 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
77%
755mm
Popular news
"Returned to Ukraine": Romania explained why F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian droneSeptember 14, 09:07 PM • 10043 views
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of PolandSeptember 14, 11:13 PM • 10804 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhotoSeptember 15, 12:48 AM • 11261 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction02:59 AM • 7186 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 9260 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 6844 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 13078 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 91463 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 63695 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 60183 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Sergey Brin
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 19980 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 26878 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 75722 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 59214 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 107836 views
Actual
Starlink
The Guardian
Fox News
FAB-250
Shahed-136

Oil continues to rise after Russian refineries were hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Brent and WTI crude futures rose amid drone attacks on Russian refineries and growing fuel demand in the US. Investors are assessing the consequences of the attacks on oil and fuel exports from Russia.

Oil continues to rise after Russian refineries were hit

Oil prices continued to rise on Monday, as investors assessed the consequences of drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, which could disrupt oil and fuel exports, and monitored the growing demand for fuel in the United States, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 47 cents, or 0.7%, to $67.46 a barrel by 06:22 GMT (09:22 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at $63.17 a barrel, up 48 cents.

Both contracts rose more than 1% last week amid an increase in attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, including the largest oil loading terminal in Primorsk and the Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, one of the two largest refineries in Russia.

Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fire14.09.25, 07:31 • 16411 views

Primorsk has the capacity to transship about 1 million barrels of oil per day, making it a key export hub for Russian oil and the largest port in western Russia, the publication writes. Meanwhile, the Kirishi refinery, operated by Surgutneftegaz, processes about 17.7 million tons of Russian oil per year, or 355,000 barrels per day, which accounts for 6.4% of the country's total production.

"If we see a strategic shift by Ukraine towards Russian oil export infrastructure, this raises risks for forecasts," said IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore, despite fears of oversupply due to OPEC+'s plans to increase production.

An oil company in Bashkortostan (Russia) will maintain production levels despite a drone attack on Saturday, said regional governor Radiy Khabirov.

Pressure on Russia is growing, as US President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated that he is ready to impose sanctions against Russia, but Europe must act proportionally with the United States, the publication indicates.

Investors are also monitoring trade talks between the US and China in Madrid, which began on Sunday amid Washington's demands for allies to impose tariffs on imports from China due to purchases of Russian oil.

Last week, weaker US jobs data and rising inflation raised concerns about economic growth in the world's largest economy and oil consumer, despite the Federal Reserve likely to cut interest rates at its September 16-17 meeting, the publication notes.

"This is palpable for the enemy": Zelenskyy spoke about effective strikes on Russian oil facilities14.09.25, 19:29 • 6022 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
OPEC
Donald Trump
Madrid
China
United States
Ukraine