"This is palpable for the enemy": Zelenskyy spoke about effective strikes on Russian oil facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The President thanked the soldiers for the significant losses inflicted on Russia at the front and in the rear. He emphasized the effectiveness of strikes on Russian oil facilities, which limits the financing of the war.

"This is palpable for the enemy": Zelenskyy spoke about effective strikes on Russian oil facilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers who are inflicting significant losses on Russia – at the front, in border regions, and also on the territory of the aggressor country itself thanks to long-range strikes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the address of the head of state.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, the most effective sanctions, which act fastest, are fire at Russian oil refineries, at their terminals, and oil depots.

They significantly limited the Russian oil industry – and this significantly limits the war. The Russian war is essentially a function of oil, a function of gas, and all other Russian energy resources.

- the president stated.

He thanked the special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine, who recently carried out an operation to strike Primorsk – the largest Russian oil terminal on the Baltic Sea is located there.

There is significant damage, everything has been checked. And this is noticeable for the enemy. Our special forces also keep the port of Ust-Luga and all other Russian points of access to the world market in their sights. Currently, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine are capable of operating at a distance of more than a thousand kilometers. The Special Operations Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Main Intelligence Directorate are also working.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

On September 13, strike UAVs of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit a critically important chemical industry enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex. This refers to PJSC "Metafrax Chemicals" in the Perm Krai of the Russian Federation.

The attack on the enterprise in the Perm Krai was confirmed by the governor of the region. He stated that there were no casualties, and the enterprise itself was operating normally.

UNN also reported that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Kirishinefteorgsintez plant in the Leningrad region of Russia. This happened on the night of September 14 of this year.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine