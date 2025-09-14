Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fire
Kyiv • UNN
Three drones were shot down in the Kirishi area, their debris caused a fire on the territory of the local oil refinery. According to officials, the fire has been extinguished, and there are no casualties.
Drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian public pages.
Details
The governor of the region, Oleksandr Drozdenko, reported that three drones in the area of the city of Kirishi were shot down, but their debris caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise.
The fire on the territory of the KINEF plant, which occurred due to the fall of drone debris, has been extinguished. There are no casualties
For reference
The Kirishi oil refinery is one of the ten largest oil refineries in Russia. Its capacity is more than 20 million tons of oil per year.
The Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa was attacked by GUR drones, causing powerful explosions and a fire - source13.09.25, 19:07 • 5602 views