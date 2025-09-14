Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fire

$41.310.10
September 13, 02:03 PM • 24593 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 53286 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 58266 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 50740 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 62334 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 37185 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 62668 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 61329 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 38154 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 37198 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
US President's Special Representative Kellogg advised Putin: what is it aboutSeptember 13, 07:18 PM • 3670 views
"They must see it clearly": Head of Kyiv City Military Administration with security advisors from EU countries honored the memory of victims of the Russian strike on DarnytsiaPhotoSeptember 13, 07:47 PM • 3526 views
In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic ChurchSeptember 13, 10:20 PM • 4838 views
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - Bloomberg12:23 AM • 16917 views
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeat02:31 AM • 6580 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 58256 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 38896 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 39562 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 62663 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 37525 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 15618 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 61325 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 49037 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 96961 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 57193 views
Bild
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Three drones were shot down in the Kirishi area, their debris caused a fire on the territory of the local oil refinery. According to officials, the fire has been extinguished, and there are no casualties.

Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fire

Drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian public pages.

Details

The governor of the region, Oleksandr Drozdenko, reported that three drones in the area of the city of Kirishi were shot down, but their debris caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise.

The fire on the territory of the KINEF plant, which occurred due to the fall of drone debris, has been extinguished. There are no casualties

- wrote the official.

For reference

The Kirishi oil refinery is one of the ten largest oil refineries in Russia. Its capacity is more than 20 million tons of oil per year.

The Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa was attacked by GUR drones, causing powerful explosions and a fire - source13.09.25, 19:07 • 5602 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World