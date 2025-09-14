Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fire

Drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian public pages.

Details

The governor of the region, Oleksandr Drozdenko, reported that three drones in the area of the city of Kirishi were shot down, but their debris caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise.

The fire on the territory of the KINEF plant, which occurred due to the fall of drone debris, has been extinguished. There are no casualties - wrote the official.

For reference

The Kirishi oil refinery is one of the ten largest oil refineries in Russia. Its capacity is more than 20 million tons of oil per year.

