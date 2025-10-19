$41.640.00
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
09:24 AM • 8602 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 18642 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 35230 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 49530 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 46065 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 45637 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 53017 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 71893 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 48471 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
Publications
Exclusives
A football match was played in Spain in support of HUR fighters from the "Timur Special Unit"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

A charity match was held in Spain to support the "Black Winter Group" warriors from the HUR's "Timur Special Unit". The national team of Spanish friends of Ukraine and a team of Ukrainian veterans took part.

A football match was played in Spain in support of HUR fighters from the "Timur Special Unit"

A football match in support of the soldiers of the "Black Winter Group" from the "Timur Special Forces Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine took place in Madrid. This was reported by UNN with reference to the GUR's Telegram page.

Details

The national team of Spanish friends of Ukraine from servicemen of local law enforcement units and the team of Ukrainian veterans met on the field.

- reported the GUR.

In addition, the event was supported by Ukrainian footballer Roman Zozulya and participants of the veteran strongman games in Madrid.

During the event, local residents had the opportunity to talk with Ukrainian veterans and support the special forces who continue to fight for freedom.

The charity match was organized by the public organizations "Urban Heroes", "KRAI", "Con Ucrania" and "Los Cosacos". The main message of the competition, according to the organizers, is to demonstrate the solidarity of the Spanish people with the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russia.

- noted the GUR.

Addition

On September 20-21, Rivne became part of an all-Ukrainian series of running events from Nova Poshta. For the first time, a half-marathon of this scale took place in the city – professional athletes and amateurs, as well as the youngest participants in strollers, parents with children, people in wheelchairs, and veterans who returned to sports after severe injuries, ran the distances. The event united more than 1300 participants and became a true symbol of accessibility.

Pavlo Zinchenko

