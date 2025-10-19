A football match was played in Spain in support of HUR fighters from the "Timur Special Unit"

A football match in support of the soldiers of the "Black Winter Group" from the "Timur Special Forces Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine took place in Madrid. This was reported by UNN with reference to the GUR's Telegram page.

Details

The national team of Spanish friends of Ukraine from servicemen of local law enforcement units and the team of Ukrainian veterans met on the field. - reported the GUR.

In addition, the event was supported by Ukrainian footballer Roman Zozulya and participants of the veteran strongman games in Madrid.

During the event, local residents had the opportunity to talk with Ukrainian veterans and support the special forces who continue to fight for freedom.

The charity match was organized by the public organizations "Urban Heroes", "KRAI", "Con Ucrania" and "Los Cosacos". The main message of the competition, according to the organizers, is to demonstrate the solidarity of the Spanish people with the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russia. - noted the GUR.

Addition

On September 20-21, Rivne became part of an all-Ukrainian series of running events from Nova Poshta. For the first time, a half-marathon of this scale took place in the city – professional athletes and amateurs, as well as the youngest participants in strollers, parents with children, people in wheelchairs, and veterans who returned to sports after severe injuries, ran the distances. The event united more than 1300 participants and became a true symbol of accessibility.