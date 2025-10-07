Spain announces plans to enshrine abortion rights in the country's Constitution

Following the example of France, which in 2024 became the first country in the world to recognize the right to abortion constitutionally, the Spanish government also wants to enshrine this norm, indicating the importance of ensuring women's freedom and autonomy, UNN reports with reference to El Pais.

Details

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced his intention to enshrine the right to abortion in the country's Constitution. This step should be seen as a response to the recent "attack" by conservatives:

People's Party (PP);

the right-wing Vox party.

Both political forces are related to the new obligation of medical centers in the Madrid region, the capital of Spain, to warn women about "post-abortion syndrome" before the procedure.

Reference

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no such thing as "post-abortion syndrome." However, a number of studies have shown that women may experience mixed or negative emotions after an abortion.

Comment by the Prime Minister of Spain

Regarding the Sánchez government's decision, it was announced that "there will be no retreat on social rights." This was emphasized by Pedro Sánchez himself, who stressed the desire to "consolidate the progress made in recent years in the field of individual freedoms."

Recall

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted a video on his X page in which representatives of the "Crusade for Christian Dominion in the Trump Era" church speak out against women's right to vote.