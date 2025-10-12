$41.510.00
China responded to Trump's threats of new tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

Beijing called on Washington to stop the pressure and return to negotiations after US President Donald Trump's decision to increase tariffs on Chinese imports by 100% and tighten export controls. China stated that it would not hesitate to take retaliatory measures.

Beijing called on Washington to stop the pressure and return to negotiations after US President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on Chinese imports by 100% and tighten export controls. China said it would not hesitate to take retaliatory measures, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Threatening high tariffs at every turn is not the right way to get along with China. If the US insists on its own, China will resolutely take appropriate measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests.

- stated the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC.

Trump's statement On Friday, Trump announced additional 100% tariffs on imports from China, as well as export controls on "any critical software" from November 1, hours after threatening to cancel an upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

This came after China imposed new port fees for American vessels, launched an antitrust investigation into Qualcomm Inc., and announced sweeping new restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals and other critical materials.

Beijing justified its actions as defensive and accused the US of imposing new restrictive measures targeting China after talks between the two countries in Madrid in September, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement released on Sunday.

Addition

Last month, the US Department of Commerce announced a significant tightening of export controls, closing loopholes that allowed China to obtain advanced microchips despite existing restrictions. In response, Beijing last week introduced new, strict rules for the export of rare earth elements and other strategically important materials.

Now, companies exporting products containing even small amounts of such elements of Chinese origin must obtain special export licenses. Equipment and technologies related to the processing of rare earth metals and the production of magnets also came under control.

The Ministry of Commerce of the PRC emphasized that the new rules do not mean a complete ban on exports - applications that meet the requirements will be approved. They also stressed that Beijing had informed other countries in advance through bilateral channels and assessed the potential impact of the new measures, which, they said, would be "minimal."

The Chinese side stated its readiness to expand international dialogue in the field of export control to "strengthen the stability of global industrial and supply chains."

Semiconductor Control: China Investigates Qualcomm on Suspected Antitrust Violations10.10.25, 17:44 • 3478 views

The new restrictions coincided with Washington's planned introduction of increased port fees for large Chinese vessels. Beijing called this part of the US's "unfriendly actions" under Section 301 measures, which, they said, "undermine the atmosphere of trade negotiations" and harm Chinese interests.

China's Ministry of Commerce said Beijing's actions are aimed at "protecting the legitimate rights and interests of national industry and creating fair competitive conditions in international markets."

In addition, the State Administration for Market Regulation of the PRC announced that it would continue its antitrust investigation against the American technology giant Qualcomm. The focus is on the company's attempt to acquire the Israeli startup Autotalks Ltd.

Although Qualcomm officially announced the cancellation of the deal back in March 2024, the Chinese authorities believe that the company continued to act without proper coordination. The regulator stated that the investigation is based on "clear facts and convincing evidence."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November 1, 2025. This decision is a response to Beijing's "aggressive stance" on international trade and export controls.

Alona Utkina

