Semiconductor Control: China Investigates Qualcomm on Suspected Antitrust Violations
Kyiv • UNN
China has launched an antitrust investigation into American semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm. The reason was a possible violation of legislation due to the non-declaration of details of the acquisition of Israeli chip developer Autotalks.
Qualcomm, a company from San Diego, USA, announced in the summer the completion of a deal with Autotalks, a firm that produces communication chips to prevent car accidents. At the same time, the US company promised to withdraw from the bidding in case of disagreements in regulatory approvals. Now, China suspects that Qualcomm did not announce some details of the acquisition of the Israeli chip developer in a timely and legal manner, and Beijing has initiated an investigation.
Reports UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
China has launched an antitrust investigation against Qualcomm over the Autotalks deal. China's State Administration for Market Regulation stated that the investigation will aim to determine whether Qualcomm violated China's antitrust law. China believes that the San Diego, USA-based manufacturer did not declare some details of the acquisition of the Israeli chip developer in the legally prescribed manner.
Some details according to Reuters information.
- Qualcomm announced in June that it had completed a deal with Autotalks, which produces communication chips to prevent car accidents, without disclosing the size of the deal or how it resolved previous contentious issues;
- but in 2024, the American company stated that it would withdraw its offer for Autotalks. The reason was that the California office could not obtain regulatory approval in time.
Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the Chinese investigation.
Reference
The article also reminds that in 2015, a major supplier of mobile phone chips paid a fine of $975 million to settle an antitrust case in China.
Addition
Last month, Beijing accused American artificial intelligence chip maker Nvidia of violating China's antitrust law.
Recall
Bank of America believes that the growth of the semiconductor market will continue until mid-2026.
China banned the export of technologies related to rare earth mining, magnet production, and their processing without permission.