US will not impose tariffs on China over Russian oil without Europe - Minister

September 15, 05:38 PM
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Defense Forces thwarted an enemy sabotage attempt in the Yampil area of Donetsk region
Kursk under massive drone attack: explosions heard in the city
Powerful explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia: what is known
Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international law
One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on Zaporizhzhia
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Narendra Modi
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Belarus
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Eurofighter Typhoon
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

US will not impose tariffs on China over Russian oil without Europe - Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the US would not impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods to stop purchases of Russian oil unless European countries impose high tariffs on China and India. Bessent emphasized the need for Europe to play a more active role in reducing Russian oil revenues and ending the war in Ukraine.

US will not impose tariffs on China over Russian oil without Europe - Minister

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the administration of US President Donald Trump would not impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods to stop China's purchase of Russian oil unless European countries imposed high tariffs on China and India, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Bessent said in an interview that European countries need to play a more active role in reducing Russian oil revenues and ending the war in Ukraine.

"We expect the Europeans to do their part, and we will not move forward without the Europeans," Bessent said when asked whether the US would impose tariffs on Chinese goods related to Russian oil, after President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on imports.

EU considers sanctions against companies in India and China after Trump's demands on Russian oil - Bloomberg15.09.25, 17:23 • 2900 views

Bessent said that in talks with Chinese officials in Madrid on trade and TikTok, he pointed out that the US had imposed tariffs on Indian goods, and that Trump was urging European countries to impose tariffs of 50% to 100% on China and India to deprive Russia of oil revenues.

He said the Chinese side responded that oil purchases were a "sovereign matter."

Bessent criticized some European countries' purchases of Russian oil, while others buy refined petroleum products in India from Russian oil purchased at discounted prices, saying they are helping to finance the conflict on their doorstep.

"I guarantee you that if Europe imposes significant secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil, the war will end in 60 or 90 days," as this would deprive Moscow of its main source of revenue, Bessent said.

The head of the US Treasury said that the imposition of tariffs on Indian goods due to purchases of Russian oil has led to "significant progress" in negotiations with India. New Delhi and Washington will hold another round of talks with the US on Tuesday amid a recent softening of rhetoric between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bessent said the US is ready to work with European countries to consider strengthening sanctions against Russian companies, including major oil companies such as Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as measures to prepare for more active use of Russian sovereign assets frozen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This could be achieved by taking small portions of the $300 billion in frozen assets to start, or placing them in a special fund that could serve as collateral for a loan to Ukraine, he said.

US pressures G7 on secondary sanctions against China and India and confiscation of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg13.09.25, 02:49 • 5470 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
Madrid
China
United States
Ukraine