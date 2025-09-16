TikTok on the verge of a ban: Oracle prepares to participate in a deal that will allow the platform to remain in the American market

$41.280.03
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 1798 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 9080 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 9234 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 18749 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 19517 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 53435 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 63653 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 45462 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 46381 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 43448 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
Israel launched a ground offensive on Gaza City to destroy Hamas - AxiosSeptember 15, 11:56 PM • 6746 views
Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPDPhotoSeptember 16, 12:27 AM • 14498 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 9608 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 11565 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 14612 views
Publications
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 1798 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 9080 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 18748 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 29315 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 55213 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Oleh Syniehubov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 37240 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 37069 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 42215 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 47819 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 97812 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Fox News
Facebook

TikTok on the verge of a ban: Oracle prepares to participate in a deal that will allow the platform to remain in the American market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Technology company Oracle may join a consortium of firms that will allow TikTok to operate in the US. The final decision will be made by US President Trump and China's Xi Jinping this week.

TikTok on the verge of a ban: Oracle prepares to participate in a deal that will allow the platform to remain in the American market

The technology company Oracle may participate in an agreement between the US and China that will allow TikTok to remain on the American market. Final decisions on the future of the application are to be made by US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a meeting this week, UNN writes with reference to CBS News.

Details

Technology company Oracle is part of a consortium of firms that will allow TikTok to continue operating in the US if a framework agreement is reached between the United States and China

 - sources familiar with the negotiations told CBS News.

As reported, as of Monday evening, the structure of the final agreement had not yet been agreed upon, but according to sources, it will include several companies. It is currently unclear what level of participation Chinese firms, including TikTok's current parent company ByteDance, will have in the agreement, and who will control TikTok's powerful recommendation algorithm.

Presidents Trump and Xi are expected to hold talks on Friday. Attempts by the publication to contact Oracle executives and a White House spokesman were unsuccessful, and a TikTok spokesman declined to comment. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Commercial terms agreed

 - said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Madrid on Monday after meetings with Chinese officials on a range of issues, including TikTok. 

China will resolutely protect national interests, the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, and will authorize technology exports in accordance with current legislation, said Chinese Deputy Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang after the meetings.

We can let it die, or, I don't know, it depends on the circumstances. It depends on China. It doesn't matter much. I'd like to do it for the kids. They like it 

- Trump said on Monday during a conversation with reporters.

Addition

Last year, former President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress. It essentially gave TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, an ultimatum: either divest TikTok or face a ban in the US.

The Supreme Court upheld the law in a unanimous 9-0 decision. But Trump unilaterally issued a series of orders delaying its implementation. The last one came in June, when he moved the deadline to this Wednesday.

The President ordered the Department of Justice not to take action against Apple or Google for allowing TikTok to remain on their platforms despite the law. The law on the mandatory sale of TikTok assets was adopted back in 2024 after lengthy discussions about national security threats. The main concerns were that the Chinese company ByteDance could transfer American user data to the Chinese government or influence the recommendation algorithm, shaping the information space in the US.

This discussion began during Donald Trump's first presidential term. In 2020, he signed an executive order banning TikTok in the US, citing security and privacy risks. However, the document was blocked by the court. Four years later, Trump radically changed his rhetoric - he began to support TikTok, believing that the app's popularity among young voters helped him in the last election.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced an agreement with China on TikTok ownership after trade talks in Madrid. The details of the agreement will be finalized during Trump's conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
ByteDance
United States Department of Justice
Supreme Court of the United States
United States Congress
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Joe Biden
Madrid
China
United States
Apple Inc.
Google