UEFA fined the Ukrainian Football Association for an anti-Russian banner displayed by fans

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
06:15 PM • 8314 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 15095 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 17464 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 36119 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 28862 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 31865 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 43408 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 49526 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 42098 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 75143 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.1m/s
85%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sweden stops aid to five countries and redirects money to support UkraineDecember 5, 01:39 PM • 5118 views
Denmark to reduce aid to Ukraine in 2026December 5, 02:12 PM • 6806 views
Sikorski called Nawrocki's demands for apologies and gratitude from Ukraine "disgusting" but invited Zelenskyy to visitDecember 5, 03:02 PM • 7092 views
New York in the grip of frosts and ice: fluctuating temperatures break 80-year recordDecember 5, 04:49 PM • 3958 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 11688 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 11710 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 29619 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 36119 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 41813 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 75143 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Olena Zelenska
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 17090 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 25498 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 28166 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 42079 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 41808 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
ChatGPT
Starlink
Airbus A320 series

UEFA fined the Ukrainian Football Association for an anti-Russian banner displayed by fans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

UEFA fined the Ukrainian Football Association 34,000 euros for fans running onto the field, using pyrotechnics, and displaying a banner with political content during the match between the Ukrainian national team and Iceland. The UAF has three days to appeal.

UEFA fined the Ukrainian Football Association for an anti-Russian banner displayed by fans

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has fined the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) due to the behavior of fans during the national team's match against Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This was reported on the organization's website, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, the UAF was fined 10,000 euros for fans running onto the field, 9,000 euros for the use of pyrotechnics, and 15,000 euros for displaying the banner "Russia is a terrorist state" (editor's note: "Russia is a terrorist state").

UEFA classified such inscriptions as political and provocative, which is incompatible with the regulations of football matches.

It should be noted that the UAF has the right to appeal, which must be filed within three days.

Recall

On December 5, the draw for the group stage of the 2026 World Cup took place in the USA, as a result of which the Ukrainian national team learned its potential opponents in the group. If they pass Sweden in the playoffs, and then the winner of the Poland - Albania pair, our national team will play in group "F", which will feature the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.

"Today we really had a team": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Iceland17.11.25, 06:02 • 3474 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
UEFA
Ukraine