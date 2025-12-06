UEFA fined the Ukrainian Football Association for an anti-Russian banner displayed by fans

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has fined the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) due to the behavior of fans during the national team's match against Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This was reported on the organization's website, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, the UAF was fined 10,000 euros for fans running onto the field, 9,000 euros for the use of pyrotechnics, and 15,000 euros for displaying the banner "Russia is a terrorist state" (editor's note: "Russia is a terrorist state").

UEFA classified such inscriptions as political and provocative, which is incompatible with the regulations of football matches.

It should be noted that the UAF has the right to appeal, which must be filed within three days.

Recall

On December 5, the draw for the group stage of the 2026 World Cup took place in the USA, as a result of which the Ukrainian national team learned its potential opponents in the group. If they pass Sweden in the playoffs, and then the winner of the Poland - Albania pair, our national team will play in group "F", which will feature the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.

