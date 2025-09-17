Benfica left without a coach after defeat to Karabakh: legendary Portuguese could lead the club

Portuguese "Benfica", for which Ukrainians Anatoliy Trubin and Georgiy Sudakov play, fired head coach Bruno Lage after losing to Azerbaijani "Qarabag" in the UEFA Champions League. The club may be headed by Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. This was stated by "Benfica" president Rui Costa, according to the club's website, reports UNN.

I want to inform all Benfica fans that we have just reached an agreement with Bruno Lage, who is leaving his position as Benfica coach today. Thank you, Bruno, for everything you tried to do, for everything you did for Benfica, for all the dedication you showed throughout this year, representing our club. But, unfortunately, the moment has come, and we realized that it was time for a change. As for the next coach: we, of course, hope that on Saturday in Vila das Aves we will already have a new coach on the bench - said Rui Costa.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano reports that "Benfica" is negotiating with Jose Mourinho.

It is clear that Mourinho has opened the door for a move to Benfica, as he wants to return to coaching immediately. A deal could be concluded in the near future - wrote Romano.

At the same time, Rui Costa neither confirmed nor denied Benfica's interest in Mourinho.

The Benfica coach must be a winner. This week was difficult for all Benfica fans, and I regret Friday's game against Santa Clara and today's game, which were completely unexpected given our arguments and goals for this week, but we have lost nothing, not been eliminated from any tournament. I believe that now is the time for change, so as not to lose the season. So, the new coach must be a winner. A coach who represents a club of this magnitude must be able to bring the team to the required level and bring us the desired titles. There is no point in discussing names here. At the moment, Benfica has no coach - said Costa.

Addition

Yesterday, September 16, "Benfica" met Azerbaijani "Qarabag" in the first round of the Champions League.

The match started quite confidently for the "eagles". Already in the 6th minute, Enzo Barrenechea headed in a corner kick from Georgiy Sudakov. 10 minutes later, Sudakov assisted again: the Ukrainian passed between two defenders, and Evangelos Pavlidis shot past the goalkeeper.

In the 30th minute, thanks to Leandro Andrade's efforts, "Qarabag" reduced the deficit, and at the beginning of the second half, Camilo Duran equalized. The hero for "Qarabag" was another Ukrainian - Oleksiy Kashchuk, who came on as a substitute and secured the victory for his team - 3:2.

