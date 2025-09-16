Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches

Today, September 16, marks the start of the first round of the most prestigious football tournament - the Champions League season 2025/2026. The round begins on Tuesday and will last until Thursday, writes UNN.

For the first time since the 2005/2006 season, Ukrainian clubs failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage, but clubs with Ukrainian players will play their matches.

Today, September 16, Portuguese "Benfica", for which goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin and midfielder Georgiy Sudakov play, will meet Azerbaijani "Qarabag". Sudakov managed to debut for the Portuguese over the weekend, coming on as a substitute in the 70th minute in the match against "Santa Clara".

Sudakov replaced Andreas Schjelderup with the score at 1:0, but the match ended in a 1:1 draw.

Also on Tuesday, Real Madrid, with Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, will compete at home against French "Marseille", and on Wednesday, French "PSG", with Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi, will meet Italian "Atalanta" at home.

Tuesday, September 16:

19:45 "Athletic" Bilbao (Spain) – "Arsenal" (England);

19:45 PSV (Netherlands) – "Union Saint-Gilloise" (Belgium);

22:00 "Benfica" (Portugal) – "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan);

22:00 "Real" Madrid (Spain) – "Marseille" (France);

22:00 "Tottenham" (England) – "Villarreal" (Spain);

22:00 "Juventus" (Italy) – "Borussia" Dortmund (Germany).

Wednesday, September 17:

19:45 "Olympiacos" (Greece) – "Pafos" (Cyprus);

19:45 "Slavia" Prague (Czech Republic) – "Bodø/Glimt" (Norway);

22:00 "Ajax" (Netherlands) – "Inter" (Italy);

22:00 "Bayern" (Germany) – "Chelsea" (England);

22:00 "Liverpool" (England) – "Atletico" Madrid (Spain);

22:00 “PSG” (France) – "Atalanta" (Italy);

Thursday, September 18:

19:45 "Club Brugge" (Belgium) – "Monaco" (France);

19:45 "Copenhagen" (Denmark) – "Bayer" (Germany);

22:00 "Eintracht" (Germany) – "Galatasaray" (Turkey);

22:00 "Manchester City" (England) – "Napoli" (Italy);

22:00 "Newcastle" (England) – "Barcelona" (Spain);

22:00 "Sporting" (Portugal) – "Kairat" (Kazakhstan).

