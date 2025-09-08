$41.220.13
FIFA International Match Calendar undergoes changes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

FIFA has updated the International Match Calendar for the next 4-8 years, canceling the September and October international breaks. The new schedule provides for only a two-week break in September-October 2026.

FIFA International Match Calendar undergoes changes

The schedule for national teams' rest will change, in particular, there will be no break in September and October, UNN reports with reference to Inside FIFA and Calcio.

Details

FIFA has announced the International Match Calendar (IMC) for the 4-8 year period.

Starting next season, there will be significant changes in the match schedule.

FIFA has decided that there will be no more breaks in September and October. Only a two-week break is proposed for the dates from September 21 to October 6, 2026.

As explained by the organization: the goal is to create a football calendar that "meets" modern needs. They also care about players being better prepared. It is also about incentive and opportunities for talent identification and development.

Recall

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin spoke against holding matches of the Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A outside Europe.

UNN reported on the preparation of the Ukrainian national football team for the match against France in Wroclaw.

In June 2025, it became known that Moscow's "Lokomotiv" received a transfer ban for three years for refusing to pay compensation to FC "Mariupol" for the transfer of traitor Mark Rene Mampassi.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
UEFA
France
Europe