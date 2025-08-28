UEFA President: La Liga and Serie A matches outside Europe are "not a good thing"
UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin spoke out against holding Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A matches outside Europe. He believes that European teams should play in Europe for their fans.
While clubs from Barcelona and Milan intend to travel to other continents to play their league matches, Europe's most influential football official, Aleksandar Čeferin, has announced his categorical disagreement. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.
Details
UEFA President Aleksandar Čeferin has expressed objections to the plans of Spanish and Italian football leaders to present top clubs such as "Milan" and "Barcelona" in other football markets, for example, in Australia and the USA.
The official stated that "European teams should play in Europe, because their fans live in Europe."
"This is a great tradition," Čeferin emphasized.
"We will also have this discussion with FIFA and all associations, because I think this is not a good thing," Čeferin noted.
