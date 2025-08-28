UEFA President: La Liga and Serie A matches outside Europe are "not a good thing"

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

While clubs from Barcelona and Milan intend to travel to other continents to play their league matches, Europe's most influential football official, Aleksandar Čeferin, has announced his categorical disagreement. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

UEFA President Aleksandar Čeferin has expressed objections to the plans of Spanish and Italian football leaders to present top clubs such as "Milan" and "Barcelona" in other football markets, for example, in Australia and the USA.

The official stated that "European teams should play in Europe, because their fans live in Europe."

"This is a great tradition," Čeferin emphasized. UEFA President promised the following:

"We will also have this discussion with FIFA and all associations, because I think this is not a good thing," Čeferin noted.

Recall Real Madrid categorically rejected plans to play the La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami . The club believes that this would create an unacceptable precedent that would have serious consequences for football.

