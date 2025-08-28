$41.320.08
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 3468 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 30425 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 59132 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 59664 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 92633 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 68483 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 76895 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 197327 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 90755 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 55335 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UEFA President: La Liga and Serie A matches outside Europe are "not a good thing"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin spoke out against holding Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A matches outside Europe. He believes that European teams should play in Europe for their fans.

UEFA President: La Liga and Serie A matches outside Europe are "not a good thing"
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

While clubs from Barcelona and Milan intend to travel to other continents to play their league matches, Europe's most influential football official, Aleksandar Čeferin, has announced his categorical disagreement. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

UEFA President Aleksandar Čeferin has expressed objections to the plans of Spanish and Italian football leaders to present top clubs such as "Milan" and "Barcelona" in other football markets, for example, in Australia and the USA.

The official stated that "European teams should play in Europe, because their fans live in Europe."

"This is a great tradition," Čeferin emphasized.

UEFA President promised the following:

"We will also have this discussion with FIFA and all associations, because I think this is not a good thing," Čeferin noted.

Recall

{{9}}

{{10}}

Ihor Telezhnikov

