October 28, 08:10 PM
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
October 28, 02:36 PM
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
October 28, 09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
October 28, 09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
October 28, 09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
October 28, 08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Hundreds of Turkish football referees exposed for sports betting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

President of the Turkish Football Federation, Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, stated that 371 out of 571 active referees in professional leagues have registered betting accounts. 152 of them actively placed bets, with volumes sometimes reaching tens of thousands of transactions.

Hundreds of Turkish football referees exposed for sports betting

Hundreds of Turkish football referees, including those from the country's Super League, are involved in sports betting. This was stated by the President of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, UNN reports with reference to Daily Sabah.

Details

It is noted that the TFF, in cooperation with financial regulators and based on data from licensed betting platforms, conducted an internal investigation, the result of which revealed the passion of Turkish referees for playing the tote.

Internal audits revealed that 371 of Turkey's 571 active referees in professional leagues have registered betting accounts, and that 152 of them actively placed bets, sometimes with volumes reaching tens of thousands of transactions

- said Hacıosmanoğlu.

He added that the TFF "is determined to cleanse our football of any shadow of corruption, there will be no exceptions.

According to the publication, sanctions may include suspensions, permanent bans, or criminal proceedings in accordance with FIFA and UEFA's zero-tolerance policy on gambling among match officials.

Context

Last year, former Fenerbahçe coach Jose Mourinho accused Turkish referees of "systemic favoritism." The Portuguese specialist even managed to ensure that for the first time in the history of the Turkish championship, the match between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray was officiated by a foreign referee.

Earned millions on “contract” games: criminal groups included former world-class athletes11.12.24, 17:58 • 18318 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
UEFA
Turkey