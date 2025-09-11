"Chelsea" under fire: London club faces 74 charges of agent manipulation

The Football Association (FA) has officially brought 74 charges against Chelsea, related to alleged violations in working with agents. This concerns the period from 2009 to 2022, when the club was owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. This is stated in The Guardian material, writes UNN.

Details

According to the FA, most claims relate to the 2010/11 – 2015/16 season. The London club has until September 19 to provide official explanations.

Chelsea's statement says that the new owners, who bought the club in May 2022, independently reported possible violations found during a document review.

The team emphasizes that it is fully cooperating with regulators, providing access to historical files and financial reports.

The club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency in this matter and wants to close this issue as soon as possible — Chelsea said.

The investigation is taking place against the backdrop of already known financial problems: in August 2023, the chief executive of the English Premier League confirmed that the organization was studying "historical" violations. And last month, the club agreed to pay UEFA a fine of £8.57 million for incomplete financial reporting during Abramovich's time.

The current owners emphasize: all violations concern the old management, and the team is now building a new policy of transparency and honesty.

