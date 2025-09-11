$41.210.09
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 2838 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 7834 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 10726 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 16777 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 36903 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 44182 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 96589 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 50653 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47953 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
Tags
Authors
"Chelsea" under fire: London club faces 74 charges of agent manipulation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The Football Association (FA) has brought 74 charges against "Chelsea" regarding alleged violations in working with agents between 2009 and 2022. The current owners of the club are cooperating with regulators and emphasize transparency.

"Chelsea" under fire: London club faces 74 charges of agent manipulation

The Football Association (FA) has officially brought 74 charges against Chelsea, related to alleged violations in working with agents. This concerns the period from 2009 to 2022, when the club was owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. This is stated in The Guardian material, writes UNN.

Details

According to the FA, most claims relate to the 2010/11 – 2015/16 season. The London club has until September 19 to provide official explanations.

Chelsea's statement says that the new owners, who bought the club in May 2022, independently reported possible violations found during a document review. 

"Chelsea" crushed "PSG" in the 2025 Club World Cup final14.07.25, 01:15 • 4260 views

The team emphasizes that it is fully cooperating with regulators, providing access to historical files and financial reports.

The club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency in this matter and wants to close this issue as soon as possible 

— Chelsea said.

The investigation is taking place against the backdrop of already known financial problems: in August 2023, the chief executive of the English Premier League confirmed that the organization was studying "historical" violations. And last month, the club agreed to pay UEFA a fine of £8.57 million for incomplete financial reporting during Abramovich's time.

The current owners emphasize: all violations concern the old management, and the team is now building a new policy of transparency and honesty.

UEFA paid millions to Russian clubs after their exclusion from European tournaments, but nothing to Ukrainian ones08.08.25, 15:20 • 3380 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
UEFA
The Guardian