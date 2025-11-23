Ukrainian wrestler Aonishiki became the first representative of Ukraine to win a title at the elite sumo championship

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
05:09 PM • 11134 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
05:04 PM • 16636 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
05:00 PM • 13862 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
04:43 PM • 14340 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 14888 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
November 23, 02:06 PM • 13853 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 14395 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 32645 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 44416 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 67611 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hamas informed the US about the termination of the Gaza truce agreement - mediaNovember 23, 11:17 AM • 9048 views
Japan to deploy missiles on island near Taiwan – Defense Minister confirms plansPhotoNovember 23, 02:24 PM • 4568 views
Merz is skeptical about the quick adoption of a peace plan and proposed an alternative03:03 PM • 3740 views
Israel strikes Lebanese capital for first time since June: Hezbollah chief of staff was the targetVideo03:49 PM • 8140 views
Israel reports death of Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike – Reuters05:48 PM • 4116 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 32645 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 104681 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 74993 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 80023 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 86680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 27875 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 37767 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 40114 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 104681 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 58938 views
Actual
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
FGM-148 Javelin
Technology

Ukrainian wrestler Aonishiki became the first representative of Ukraine to win a title at the elite sumo championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1116 views

Ukrainian Aonishiki Arata, 21-year-old Danylo Yavhusyshyn, became the first wrestler from Ukraine to win the highest tournament in professional sumo. He defeated Mongolian sumo wrestler Hoshoryu at the prestigious Kyushu tournament.

Ukrainian wrestler Aonishiki became the first representative of Ukraine to win a title at the elite sumo championship

Ukrainian Aonishiki made history by becoming the first wrestler from Ukraine to win a top-level tournament in professional sumo. In the decisive match at the prestigious Kyushu tournament, he defeated one of the strongest modern sumo wrestlers – Hoshoryu from Mongolia. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

21-year-old Danylo Yavhusyshyn, who performs under the name Aonishiki Arata, moved to Japan more than three and a half years ago – shortly after the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine. There, he rapidly rose through the ranks, reaching the elite level in Japan's extremely conservative national sport.

Warner Bros sued Turkish footballer Kerem Aktürkoğlu over the Harry Potter film series21.11.25, 12:25 • 5367 views

Hoshoryu, a famous Mongolian sumo master, was the favorite of the tournament, as was local talent Onosato, but it was the Ukrainian who became the main sensation of the competition.

Aonishiki's success adds Ukraine to the list of countries whose athletes have achieved significant victories in Japanese sumo – alongside Mongolians and Hawaiians, who dominated at various times.

Aonishiki admitted that he decided to train in Japan after meeting a Japanese wrestler at an international tournament in 2019.

"We remember Volyn": UEFA fined Polish "Legia" for fan provocations at the match against "Shakhtar"21.11.25, 20:24 • 3558 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Film
Mongolia
UEFA
Associated Press
Japan
Ukraine