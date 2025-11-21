Warner Bros sued Turkish footballer Kerem Aktürkoğlu over the Harry Potter film series

Photo: www.instagram.com/fenerbahce

Hollywood film company Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Turkish national football player Kerem Aktürkoğlu. This is reported by UNN with reference to haberturk.com.

Details

The reason for the lawsuit by Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. was Kerem Aktürkoğlu's unauthorized use of visual and audio elements from the famous "Harry Potter" film series, filmed in 2001-2011.

Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. appealed to the Istanbul Intellectual and Industrial Property Court with a request to conduct an online discovery of evidence. It also added Kerem Aktürkoğlu's social media posts to the case.

The documents submitted to the court also stated that the football player used "Hedwig's Theme" - an iconic musical composition from the Harry Potter film series - in his social media posts. The company noted that all these elements were used without permission, which is a violation of both copyright and trademark rights.

Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. appealed to the court with a request for an expert evaluation of Kerem Aktürkoğlu's videos published on Twitter. The company demands that this expertise establish whether these videos actually use music, characters, logos, and other images belonging to the "Harry Potter" universe and protected by copyright.

Looney Tunes cartoons have been removed from showing on the official Warner Bros. Discovery channel