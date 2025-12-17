FIFA sets historic record: 2026 World Cup prize fund to increase by 50%

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has officially approved a record budget for the upcoming World Cup – $727 million. This is half more than the amount that was played for at the previous championship. According to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the 2026 tournament will be "groundbreaking in terms of financial contribution to the global football community," writes UNN.

Details

The main part of the fund – $655 million – will be distributed among the 48 participating countries depending on their results. The future world champion will receive a direct payment of $50 million, and the finalist – $33 million.

Even those teams that are eliminated in the group stage will take home $9 million. Separately, each country will be allocated $1.5 million to cover the costs of preparing for the competition.

New youth and women's formats

In addition to financial decisions, the FIFA Council announced the launch of large-scale youth festivals for children under 15, starting in 2026 (boys) and 2027 (girls). The dates for the women's club world championship were also finally approved – the tournament will take place from January 5 to 30, 2028.

