Chelsea sacks head coach Enzo Maresca

Football club "Chelsea" announced the dismissal of head coach Enzo Maresca, reports UNN with reference to the club's statement.

During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. These achievements will remain an important part of the club's recent history, and we thank him for his contribution to the club's development. - the statement reads.

Chelsea emphasized that with key goals still ahead in four competitions, including Champions League qualification, Enzo and the club believe that a change of coach will give the team the best chance to get the season back on track.

We wish Enzo all the best in the future. - the statement reads.

Let's add

The name of Enzo Maresca's likely successor at the club is not mentioned. However, according to insider Fabrizio Romano, Liam Rosenior could become the new head coach of Chelsea.