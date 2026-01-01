$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
01:04 PM • 4580 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 8798 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 10412 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 10345 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 82986 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 99857 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 38612 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 37946 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33495 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27265 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 14509 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 13875 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 55259 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy08:05 AM • 11989 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo08:12 AM • 8608 views
Chelsea sacks head coach Enzo Maresca

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Football club Chelsea announced the dismissal of head coach Enzo Maresca. The club believes that a change of coach will give the team the best chances of success in future competitions.

Chelsea sacks head coach Enzo Maresca

Football club "Chelsea" announced the dismissal of head coach Enzo Maresca, reports UNN with reference to the club's statement.

During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. These achievements will remain an important part of the club's recent history, and we thank him for his contribution to the club's development.

- the statement reads.

Chelsea emphasized that with key goals still ahead in four competitions, including Champions League qualification, Enzo and the club believe that a change of coach will give the team the best chance to get the season back on track.

We wish Enzo all the best in the future.

- the statement reads.

Let's add

The name of Enzo Maresca's likely successor at the club is not mentioned. However, according to insider Fabrizio Romano, Liam Rosenior could become the new head coach of Chelsea.

"Chelsea will appoint a new manager very soon, it won't take weeks or a long time. The club is working on it now. Liam Rosenior, who is highly rated at the club after excellent work at Strasbourg, is one of the contenders. A decision will be made in a matter of days, and it won't take long.

- Romano reported.

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
UEFA