Chelsea sacks head coach Enzo Maresca
Kyiv • UNN
Football club Chelsea announced the dismissal of head coach Enzo Maresca. The club believes that a change of coach will give the team the best chances of success in future competitions.
During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. These achievements will remain an important part of the club's recent history, and we thank him for his contribution to the club's development.
Chelsea emphasized that with key goals still ahead in four competitions, including Champions League qualification, Enzo and the club believe that a change of coach will give the team the best chance to get the season back on track.
We wish Enzo all the best in the future.
The name of Enzo Maresca's likely successor at the club is not mentioned. However, according to insider Fabrizio Romano, Liam Rosenior could become the new head coach of Chelsea.
"Chelsea will appoint a new manager very soon, it won't take weeks or a long time. The club is working on it now. Liam Rosenior, who is highly rated at the club after excellent work at Strasbourg, is one of the contenders. A decision will be made in a matter of days, and it won't take long.