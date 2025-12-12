UEFA: Russia's return to international competitions is impossible until there is a political settlement

UEFA officials believe that Russia's return to international competitions under the organization's auspices, even at the youth level, will be impossible until a solution is reached to end the war in Ukraine. This is reported by RTÉ, according to UNN.

European football officials believe that Russia's return to international competitions, even at the youth level, will be impossible until a political settlement is reached - the publication writes.

It is noted that on Thursday, the Olympic Summit recommended allowing young athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags, and asked international federations to consider how to do this.

This would be the biggest step towards Russia's return to international sports since its athletes were banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine - the publication adds.

UEFA had previously considered readmitting Russia to U17 national team competitions in 2023, but ultimately abandoned the plan.

It is understood that skepticism remains in the European game regarding the practical aspects of Russia's return, even at youth level. Russia may be readmitted to FIFA and UEFA, but sources note that while the political situation remains unresolved, many countries will still refuse to play against them or even allow them into their territory - the publication notes.

Under the auspices of UEFA, a number of competitions are held in Europe, including the European Championship among national teams of different age categories, as well as club competitions such as the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and UEFA Super Cup.

On February 28, 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended the national team from participating in all competitions under their auspices due to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. After that, the team can only play friendly matches.

Earlier, FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke in favor of Russia's return to international football. At the same time, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin stated that as long as Russian aggression against Ukraine continues, this will not happen.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on December 11 recommended that sports federations allow junior athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international competitions without prior restrictions.