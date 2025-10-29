YouTube to use AI to improve sharpness of low-resolution videos - Bloomberg

$42.080.01
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 16901 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 21570 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54719 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 35894 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 57494 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29857 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81204 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48954 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47733 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Japan does not plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas, despite Trump's calls
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – Reuters
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54733 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81208 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland
YouTube

YouTube to use AI to improve sharpness of low-resolution videos - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

Google's YouTube will use AI to improve the visual clarity of low-resolution videos on TVs, the web, and mobile devices. The upscaling feature will initially apply to videos below 1080p, with an opt-out option for content creators.

YouTube to use AI to improve sharpness of low-resolution videos - Bloomberg

Google's YouTube service will use artificial intelligence to improve the visual clarity of many low-resolution videos on its platform when viewed on TV screens, the web, and mobile devices, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

YouTube will initially roll out a feature known as upscaling for videos that were originally uploaded at resolutions below 1080p, according to a blog post on Wednesday by senior product director Kurt Wilms. The company will support upscaling to even higher 4K quality "in the near future," he added. A Google spokesperson confirmed that the upscaling launch will also include videos displayed on YouTube's web and mobile interfaces.

YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation18.09.25, 08:59 • 46425 views

Some creators may disagree with the platform making adjustments to their content, but Wilms said that the original files will always be kept intact. YouTube participants can completely opt out of the "super-resolution" upscaling feature if they don't like how it looks with their videos, he said.

Super-resolution videos will be clearly marked, allowing viewers to easily see any video as it was originally presented, he added.

The implementation of upscaling should theoretically improve the YouTube experience for viewers streaming videos on large-screen TVs, Wilms wrote, adding that the TV screen is YouTube's "fastest-growing surface." But it can also make videos clearer on larger smartphones and foldable devices.

YouTube to pay Trump almost $25 million: part of the funds will go to furnishing the ballroom in the White House30.09.25, 05:41 • 4258 views

Many of the platform's most popular creators have been publishing content in 4K resolution for several years, but there is a huge number of old clips that were uploaded before ultra-high resolution became the norm. Many of them have a maximum resolution of 480p or even lower.

YouTube is also significantly expanding the allowed file size for video thumbnails, which can now be 50 megabytes compared to the previous limit of 2 megabytes, allowing for more detailed thumbnails to be displayed on TV screens.

In addition to these changes, Wilms said the company is testing "larger video uploads with selected creators," which will lead to even higher quality as YouTube competes with Netflix Inc. and other streaming services for viewers' time.

In the summer, YouTube angered some creators when it quietly used machine learning to improve the clarity of Shorts – its short videos designed to compete with content on TikTok and Instagram Reels. In this case, YouTube explained in a social media post that "no upscaling" was involved.

YouTube will allow creators who previously spread COVID-19 misinformation to return to the platform24.09.25, 09:41 • 2587 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
