YouTube to pay Trump almost $25 million: part of the funds will go to furnishing the ballroom in the White House

The video platform YouTube has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by former US President Donald Trump after his account was blocked in 2021. The company will pay $24.5 million. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The agreement makes YouTube, owned by Google (Alphabet) corporation, the last of the major tech players to agree to settle legal disputes with Trump. Previously, Meta paid $25 million, and X (formerly Twitter) paid $10 million.

According to sources, Google sought to agree on an amount lower than that agreed by Meta. Of the total amount, $22 million will be directed to the non-profit Trust for the National Mall. The funds will be used to equip a new ballroom in the White House, styled after the Mar-a-Lago estate. The total cost of the project is estimated at $200 million and will be financed by donations from Trump and other donors.

Another $2.5 million will be received by other plaintiffs in the case, including the American Conservative Union and writer Naomi Wolf. The agreement does not provide for compensation for legal services.

Addition

Since leaving the White House, Trump has received over $80 million as a result of settling lawsuits against technology and media companies. In particular, in July, Paramount Global paid him $16 million in a case related to an interview on the "60 Minutes" program with Kamala Harris.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that in the US, the 2nd Circuit Federal Court of Appeals upheld a jury's decision to fine President Donald Trump $83.3 million for defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll in 2019 – when Trump was in his first term as president.

The judges also rejected Trump's attempts to argue that he had presidential immunity because he made these statements while in office.